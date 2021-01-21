Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 12,395 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,413,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,550,000 after buying an additional 1,253,082 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,408 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54.

