KeyCorp Boosts Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $21.00

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Apache stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 4.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Apache has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $32.74.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Apache by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Apache by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 120,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apache by 18.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Apache by 14.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

