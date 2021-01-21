KeyCorp Increases Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $75.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cryoport from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -123.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $73.40.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 435.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.