KeyCorp Weighs in on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $150.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

