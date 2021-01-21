Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 903,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 156,581 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pendal Group Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $119,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,722,047.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $10,612,549.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,558 shares in the company, valued at $43,341,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.83. 12,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,394. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

