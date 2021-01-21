Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Cut by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $131.32. 15,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,843. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.