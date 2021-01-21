Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Decreased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

KMB stock opened at $131.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

