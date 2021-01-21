Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.06. 90,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

