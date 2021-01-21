KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 53.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One KIMCHI.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $2.05 million and $154,621.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00050448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00124003 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00072600 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00273916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00067252 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 905,039,025 tokens. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance.

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

