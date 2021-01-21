Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMI opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 311.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

