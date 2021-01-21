Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $412.85

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $412.85 and last traded at $412.85, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $358.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingdee International Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 225.71 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.04 and a 200 day moving average of $290.99.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

