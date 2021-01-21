Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 15,821 Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 224.4% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $57.77. 25,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,987. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $79.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13.

About Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

