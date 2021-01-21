Kinloch Capital LLC Buys New Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,035,000 after buying an additional 556,688 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MSCI by 237.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after buying an additional 166,534 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in MSCI by 36,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in MSCI by 36.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 374,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,763,000 after buying an additional 100,120 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025 over the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.44.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $418.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,429. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.02. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.