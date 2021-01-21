Kinloch Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,665 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.40. The stock had a trading volume of 205,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day moving average of $120.09. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.54 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

