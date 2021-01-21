Kinloch Capital LLC Buys Shares of 42,656 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 151,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,089,767. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

