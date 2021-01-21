Kinloch Capital LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $209,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.94. 1,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,066. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $176.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.17.

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

