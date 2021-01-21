Kinloch Capital LLC Invests $58,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

KEYS stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.83. 12,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,394. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

