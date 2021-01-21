Kinloch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. Franklin Resources accounts for about 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,709 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.70. 48,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,434. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

