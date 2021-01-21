Kinloch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,391 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. People’s United Financial makes up approximately 1.6% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $14.15. 124,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,154. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.39.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

