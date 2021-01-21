Kinloch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,000. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.2% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,795,000 after acquiring an additional 43,325 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $363.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,799. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.22. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $361.69.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

