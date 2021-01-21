Kinloch Capital LLC Takes Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Abiomed by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Abiomed by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $2.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $350.84. 9,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.25. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $353.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.60.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.