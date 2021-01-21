Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stake Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,527 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 57,293 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB set a $10.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised Kinross Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

Shares of KGC opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.