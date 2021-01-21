Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $12.13 Million Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics comprises approximately 3.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $12,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. FMR LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 54.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 28.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 239.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,542. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.70, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.