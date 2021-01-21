Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 4,472 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Vistra were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,785,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,954,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 66.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 76,237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 43.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.17. 59,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150,140. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

