Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 963 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. IAA accounts for about 1.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in IAA were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IAA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,336. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.30 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

