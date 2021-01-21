KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $316.60

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $316.60 and last traded at $314.07, with a volume of 41765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $304.13.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.13.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in KLA by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

