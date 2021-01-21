Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) Trading 0.7% Higher

Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.39 and last traded at $43.39. 6,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 14,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,428,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,942,000 after acquiring an additional 33,855 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

