Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) (CVE:KBY) Shares Gap Up to $0.06

Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) (CVE:KBY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.06, but opened at $0.10. Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$749,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) (CVE:KBY)

Kona Bay Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet-based training applications and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Internet Applications and Other Activities. The Internet Application segment focuses on the sale of educational products. The Other Activities segment provides website and application hosting services.

