Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 2,271,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,833,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $311.29 million, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 17,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. Insiders sold a total of 344,287 shares of company stock worth $1,010,938 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

