Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) (LON:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $202.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) (LON:KOS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $202.00, but opened at $214.00. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) shares last traded at $214.00, with a volume of 773 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £867.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 178.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.21.

About Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) (LON:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

