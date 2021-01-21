Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Up 24.8%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) rose 24.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 708,339 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 430% from the average daily volume of 133,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get Koss alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

In related news, VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $63,781.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $158,596.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.08% of Koss as of its most recent SEC filing.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.