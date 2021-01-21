Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.10

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 7698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $144,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.