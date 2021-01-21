Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Up 10.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kymera Therapeutics traded as high as $87.13 and last traded at $85.46. Approximately 135,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 167,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.51.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KYMR. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $420,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.71.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

