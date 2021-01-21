L. Mary Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SWTX stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.89. 358,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,519. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $85.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

