Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.67.

NYSE LH opened at $229.91 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.37.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

