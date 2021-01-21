Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after acquiring an additional 380,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 208,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lam Research by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 347,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,442,000 after buying an additional 196,657 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $563.00 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $585.42. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.04.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

