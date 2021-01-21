Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $616.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $557.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $418.04.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $563.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $585.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $498.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $3,219,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 40,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,334.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

