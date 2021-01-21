Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 276,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 147,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Lantronix alerts:

The company has a market cap of $135.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Lantronix by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.