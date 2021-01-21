Larry G. Swets, Jr. Buys 35,000 Shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Stock

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,450 shares in the company, valued at $331,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HCDI stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Harbor Custom Development by 1,029.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

