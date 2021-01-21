Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $174.85

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.85 and traded as high as $177.50. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at $175.37, with a volume of 887 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$183.00 price objective on Lassonde Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$174.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$162.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

