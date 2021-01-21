Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.10

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.10 and traded as high as $44.16. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $43.14, with a volume of 931,449 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $32,576.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $216,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $338,879. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

