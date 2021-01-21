Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.15

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.15 and traded as high as $32.35. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) shares last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 126,965 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LB. CIBC lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.15.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 90.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

