Leading Edge Materials Corp. (LEM.V) (CVE:LEM) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (LEM.V) (CVE:LEM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.34. Leading Edge Materials Corp. (LEM.V) shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 45,923 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$50.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23.

About Leading Edge Materials Corp. (LEM.V) (CVE:LEM)

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, explores for and develops mineral resource properties in Sweden. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Corp. (LEM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials Corp. (LEM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.