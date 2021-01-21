Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Legacy Housing currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

LEGH stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $368.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $61,306.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,145,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,868 shares of company stock valued at $493,719. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.