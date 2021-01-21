Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.41

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.41 and last traded at $99.41, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Legrand SA will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

