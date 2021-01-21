Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $459,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after purchasing an additional 832,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

