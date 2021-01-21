Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider John Sheldon Peters Sells 62,530 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 62,530 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $9,432,650.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,079,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lemonade alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $445,500.00.

On Monday, December 28th, John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $592,450.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, John Sheldon Peters sold 19,200 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, John Sheldon Peters sold 28,800 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,908,288.00.

Lemonade stock opened at $145.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMND shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.