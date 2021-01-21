Lendingblock Hits Market Cap of $233,394.94 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $233,394.94 and approximately $450.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00061658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00530392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00041778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.33 or 0.03863082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016772 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

Lendingblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

