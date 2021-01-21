Leo Quinn Acquires 53 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY) insider Leo Quinn acquired 53 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £149.46 ($195.27).

Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Leo Quinn acquired 58 shares of Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £149.06 ($194.75).

Shares of LON:BBY opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. Balfour Beatty plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 296.94 ($3.88). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 274.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 248.30. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.42.

Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

