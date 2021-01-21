LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 676 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 657,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after buying an additional 973,467 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,601,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after buying an additional 64,515 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,469,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,170,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after buying an additional 651,048 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,923. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64.

